Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Prosecutors announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set.
Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being shot during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021.
Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.
CKTB AM Roundtable_ January 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Rachel Braithwaite - Exec. Dir, Downtown Association
Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor
