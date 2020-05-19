Alectra donates N-95 mask cleaner to Niagara Health

Alectra has donated an N-95 mask cleaner to Niagara Health.

A release from the Niagara Health Foundation says the mask cleaner, made in Ontario, makes a single use mask possible to use 5-10 times.

"The 'Clean Works Healthcare Mini' [developed by Clean Works in Beamsville] destroys up to 99.9% of pathogens and viruses found on used masks and can cleanse a large amount of masks for reuse at one-time," says the release.

The machine is at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls.