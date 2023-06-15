iHeartRadio
Alectra says power restored for all but 44 customers in St. Catharines


Alectra says power restored for all but 44 customers in St. Catharines after an outage this morning.

The area impacted is between the Welland Canal and Highway 406 and from Glendale Avenue to Queenston Street. 

Officials are estimating that power will be restored at 11 a.m.

 

 

