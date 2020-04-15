Alectra Utilities waiving late payment charges for residential and small commercial customers

Alectra Utilities is giving customers a bit of a break.

Officials are waiving late payment charges for all residential and small commercial customers effective today for a 60-day period

This comes are the Ontario Energy Board has announced it will not be setting the new summer electricity prices on May 1st as originally scheduled.

Instead, the OEB will keep prices at the winter rate set last November.

Premier Doug Ford previously passed an order freezing hydro rates at the off-peak level until at least May 7th.