Alectra warning customers of phone scam
Alectra Utilities is putting out a warning to it's residential and business customers of a phone scam.
Alectra says customers receive a phone call from fraudsters requesting immediate over the phone payment.
If you get a call requesting immediate payment over the phone, Alectra says hang up.
You can contact Alectra through their website following the call to report it.
