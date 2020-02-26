iHeartRadio
Alectra warning customers of phone scam

Alectra Utilities is putting out a warning to it's residential and business customers of a phone scam.

Alectra says customers receive a phone call from fraudsters requesting immediate over the phone payment.

If you get a call requesting immediate payment over the phone, Alectra says hang up.

You can contact Alectra through their website following the call to report it. 
 

