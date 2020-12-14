Alek Minassian set aside thoughts of his victims like a pedophile, psychiatrist says
A pyschiatrist testifying for the prosecution says the man behind Toronto's van attack compartmentalized his thoughts like a pedophile.
Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian was able to push out thoughts of his victims like a sexual predator pushing out the harms he would cause to a child.
Woodside says that helped Minassian commit his attack, which killed 10 people on April 23, 2018.
The 28-year-old Minassian from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder.
Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.
