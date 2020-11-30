Alek Minassian was never aggressive to others before van attack, court hears

A psychiatrist says the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack has never shown aggression towards others, just himself.

Dr. Alexander Westphal is testifying in the defence of Alek Minassian, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Westphal is expected to testify that Minasisan is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

He says Minassian's only known aggression in life was when as a young child he would thrash his head against the wall.

Westphal says the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was terrified of girls and women.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attacks so with his state of mind at the time is the sole issue at trial.