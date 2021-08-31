Alessia Cara releases Niagara Falls performance on YouTube

A Canadian Grammy award winner and Niagara Falls Tourism teamed up for a special presentation.

A TV special featuring Niagara Falls has been posted to Alessia Cara's YouTube channel.

In the video, Cara performs some of her hits, such as Scars To Your Beautiful, and new music from her upcoming third album which is due to come out later this year.

Interviews break up the performances in front of iconic Niagara Falls landmarks as Cara talks about her musical journey and her own personal growth.

Niagara Falls Tourism President and CEO Janice Thomson says the video serves as a reminder that Niagara Falls is the entertainment capital of Canada.

The piece is a joint effort between Niagara Falls Tourism, advertising agency Zerotrillion, production company Nordest, and Alessia Cara and her team.