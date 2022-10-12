Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for claiming the massacre was staged.

It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of eight victims. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting was also a plaintiff.

Jones now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened.

A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.