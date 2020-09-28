Alex Luey's memory will grow at a place he loved so much

A tree was planted at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls to pay tribute to a local teen boy.

15 year old Alex Luey died of cancer just before Christmas last year after a three-year battle.

The hockey player and fan became an inspiration to many including some NHL players, including Alexander Ovechkin.

Scott Luey, Alex's dad, says the tree planting means a lot to his family, and it's fitting that it's at a place that Alex loved to go for many years.

To listen to Scott's interview with Rod Mawhood, host of the Niagara Sports Report click here.