Alex Trebek lives on by helping Canadian explorers receive grants
A grantmaking program has been introduced to honour late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who would have been 81 yesterday.
To mark his birthday, the Trebek Initiative was created to support and empower emerging Canadian explorers, scientists, educators and photographers.
The Greater Sudbury-native had a passion for geographic literacy and served as honorary president of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society until his passing.
The program will provide more than $400,000 dollars annually to emerging Canadian explorers.
