Alghabra joins Liberal ministers not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra say they will not run in the next federal election.

They are the second and third Liberal ministers to make such an announcement this week, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau widely expected to shuffle his cabinet in the coming days.



Jaczek, who was first elected in 2019, made the announcement on Twitter today, saying she will continue to serve her Markham-Stouffville constituency until the next election.



Alghabra, who was first elected in 2006, also made the announcement on Twitter, saying he is stepping aside from cabinet after deciding not to run in the next election.



He says he will continue to support the prime minister's vision going forward.



Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett also announced on Monday that she will not stand for re-election.