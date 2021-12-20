All adult COVID vaccine appointments in Niagara are fully booked

If you are still looking to book your COVID-19 booster shot in Niagara, you can stop searching for today.

Niagara Public Health says due to high demand, adult clinic appointments in Niagara are now fully booked.

Officials are advising you to check the provincial booking portal for the most up-to-date information on available appointments.

Ontarians 18 and older were able to start booking their booster shots this morning, but many who logged in to reserve a spot faced a virtual lineup of more than an hour.



Others said the earliest appointments they could find were more than a month away, while others reported no available appointments in their region.

We received this statement from a spokesperson from Ontario's Minister of Health.

"With the rapid expansion of boosters to all individuals aged 18 and older, we are making third doses available to approximately 10.5 million Ontarians. We are pleased to see so many people embrace the opportunity to ensure strong protection against the Omicron variant with over 125,000 appointments booked through the provincial booking system as of 10:00 a.m. today. This does not include the thousands of appointments booked through other channels that are using their own booking systems such as certain public health units, pharmacies, primary care and hospitals. This is a true Team Ontario effort, and together with public health units, hospitals, pharmacists, primary care providers and other health care provides, the province recently doubled its vaccination capacity to get as many vaccines into arms as possible. Nearly 169,000 doses were administered on December 17th, with the province continuing to ramp up to administer 200,000 to 300,000 doses per day in the coming days. As we continue to increase our daily capacity, individual public health units are actively working to add appointments to the booking system on an ongoing basis. Public health units will continue to keep the public informed as more appointments go live on the provincial booking system. We also encourage Ontarians to check regularly for availability through other channels such as pharmacies, primary care settings, and walk-in clinics."