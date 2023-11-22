All border crossings in Niagara reopen, however Rainbow Bridge remains closed after deadly explosion

Two people have been killed in Niagara Falls after a vehicle reportedly exploded just before noon at the Rainbow Bridge.

The international border crossing, connecting the U.S. and Canada, remains closed as the FBI investigates.

It happened on the American side.

All border crossings in Niagara are re-opening except for the Rainbow Bridge. The 405 will also reopen.

Witnesses report a large ball of flames and a massive plume of smoke, which was sent over the Niagara River.

It is not clear if this incident was an accident or an intentional act, however the FBI Terrorism Task Force has been called in to investigate.

The border bridges were very busy before the incident today, it is the day before the American Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport suspended international flights, but is now fully operational.

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has been briefed on the situation and has office has issued this statement:

"The Prime Minister has been briefed by the National Security and Intelligence Advisor about the situation in Niagara Falls. We are in contact with the U.S Officials. The Minister of Public Safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also commenting, saying "I’ve been made aware of the situation unfolding on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. Our provincial law enforcement is actively engaged in assessing the situation. They are working with local law enforcement and are providing support as required."

US/CANADA border closures in Niagara/Fort Erie. Stay tuned for updates ^ks pic.twitter.com/LKUm3DlmwD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 22, 2023

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

All WNY bridge crossings between the US and Canada have been closed due to an incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. Our @ErieCountyESU and per Sheriff John Garcia the @ECSONY1 are monitoring the situation and stand ready to assist. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 22, 2023