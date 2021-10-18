All fully vaccinated Ontarians can download proof-of-vaccination QR code today

Everyone in Ontario who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can download their proof-of-vaccination QR code today.

The free code is available through covid-19.ontario.ca/get-proof

Businesses must continue accepting vaccine receipts in addition to the new QR codes.

People will still need to show a piece of ID alongside the QR Code for entry into some non-essential businesses including theatres, gyms, and indoor dining rooms.

The Ontario government has allowed people to download their codes in small groups over the last few days according to birth date, but over the weekend some residents reported technical issues with the system.

The enhanced certificate system using the QR codes officially comes into effect on Friday, but businesses can start using the app to verify those codes.