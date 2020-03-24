All Hamilton Conservation Authority parks to close at midnight
All Hamilton Conservation Authority parks will be closing at midnight.
Officials say all areas to the public will be closed as of tomorrow morning.
The closure also applies to membership pass holders.
The city is telling residents that those who enter will be trespassing and parking and enforcement staff will be monitoring parking lots.
