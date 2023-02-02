iHeartRadio
All lanes of the Thorold Tunnel are open this morning


This follows an inconvenient couple days where the St. Catharines bound lanes were closed to traffic.

There is still no official word on what the issue was just that it was closed for emergency roadwork.

