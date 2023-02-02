All lanes of the Thorold Tunnel are open this morning
All lanes of the Thorold Tunnel are open this morning.
This follows an inconvenient couple days where the St. Catharines bound lanes were closed to traffic.
There is still no official word on what the issue was just that it was closed for emergency roadwork.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 2nd, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Cara Krezek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock\
Mike Balsom - Broadcaster/TV host, Freelance Reporter
-
-