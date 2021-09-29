All miners trapped underground near Sudbury safely reach the surface

All miners trapped below ground near Sudbury have now reached the surface.

A representative for Vale, the company that owns the Totten Mine, confirms all 39 workers have safely emerged.

Vale Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo said, "All the employees are safe now and deserve our deep respect for their perseverance and strong will."

The miners climbed back to the surface using a secondary ladder system after the normal conveyance system was rendered inoperable on Sunday following damage to the shaft.



Vale officials say an investigation is being launched into what happened.