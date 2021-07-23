All Niagara Region Public Health clinics now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines
All Niagara Region Public Health clinics are now accepting walk-ins for first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone 12 years old or older can go to a public health clinic anywhere in the region at any time.
Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available at all clinics.
The clinics are open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji urges everyone to get fully vaccinated. "With the delta variant ascendant around the globe, we are seeing that those who have not yet been fully vaccinated are overwhelmingly the ones suffering illness and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. With easier and more plentiful access to vaccinations than ever before, let's all do our part to Stick it to COVID for good."
A full clinic schedule is available on the region's website. Next week's clinic schedule is:
- July 25-27 - St. Catharines/Thorold, Brock University
- July 27 - Wainfleet, Firefighters' Community Hall
- July 28 - Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre
- July 28-29 - Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre
- July 29 - Pelham, Meridian Community Centre
- July 30 - Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre
- July 30-31 - Lincoln, Lincoln Community Centre
- July 31 - Fort Erie, Leisureplex
Walk-in vaccination supply is not guaranteed, so people are still encouraged to book an appointment online or by phone (1-833-943-3900) ahead of time. Same-day appointments are available.
