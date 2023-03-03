All Niagara secondary school late activity buses are cancelled today due to the weather forecast
Niagara Student Transportation Services announcing that all secondary school late activity buses are cancelled today due to the weather forecast for this afternoon.
This includes buses for District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board.
Regular buses are not impacted.
