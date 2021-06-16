All of Niagara's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics are fully booked this month

All of Niagara's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics this month are fully booked.

People eager to get their second shot have expressed some frustration online after the clinics quickly filled up.

Niagara Region Public Health says July appointments will be added into the provincial booking system soon, but for now anyone who wants to get a shot before then may want to check with local pharmacies.

Some pharmacies are carrying Moderna and Pfizer doses, but pharmacists are still struggling with supply challenges.

People who want to get a second dose of AstraZeneca can also complete their vaccination at a participating pharmacy when supplies allow.

Although some people are now completing the full vaccination course by getting their second shot, health officials are still trying to reach people who haven't gotten their first shot yet.

In Niagara, 64 percent of residents have received their first dose.

One of the key indicators for the province to move into Step Two of the reopening plan is 70 percent of adults with at least one dose of a vaccine.