All of Southern Ontario expected to be blanketed in snow

We are in for a blast of winter weather.

Niagara remains under a special weather statement this morning.

We are expected to get between 5 and 15 cm of snow by tomorrow morning with the bulk of it falling this afternoon into the evening hours.

Up the highway, Hamilton is forecast to get between 10 and 15 cm, but by the time you reach Burlington, the special weather statement turns into a snowfall warning that extends to Toronto.

Burlington and surrounding areas are forecast to get at least 15 cm of snow.

Environment Canada says the Halton region could also get strong snow squalls with heavy snow and blowing snow starting tomorrow afternoon and continuing through Friday.

