All Ontario residents aged 18+ can book their second COVID booster starting tomorrow

Ontario is in a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the peak is expected in the next two weeks.

The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, has announed an expanded eligibility for second booster doses to residents aged 18 and over.

Starting tomorrow - Thursday, July 14 at 8:00 a.m. - eligible individuals can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Second booster doses are being offered at an interval of five months after an individual receives their first booster dose.

"While most individuals aged 18 to 59 years old will continue to have strong protection more than six months after their first booster dose, expanding second booster dose eligibility will ensure that Ontarians can make an informed decision based on their personal circumstances."

A new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated to be approved by Health Canada this fall, which may offer more targeted protection against the Omicron variants.

“As we continue to manage COVID-19 for the long term, we’re expanding second booster doses and extending the availability of free rapid antigen tests to give people the tools they need to stay safe and to ensure Ontario stays open,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Vaccines continue to be our best defence against COVID-19 and protecting our hospital capacity for those who need it most.”

The Ontario government will also continue to provide free rapid antigen tests to the general public through existing channels like grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as to workplaces, schools, hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes and other congregate settings until December 31, 2022.

There are 13 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for COVID-19, a major jump compared to last week when four patients were in hospital.