All six Goodwill Niagara stores closed, and they are not accepting donations

Goodwill Niagara has temporarily closed all of their stores and they are asking you to hold on to your donations.

Officials say they understand people are in the midst of spring cleaning, but they do not have the staff or resources in place during the pandemic to handle any donations.

Goodwill Niagara says it is a temporary measure to ensure the safety of Goodwill shoppers, and donors.

They closed all of their six stores in Niagara on March 22nd.

President and CEO, Karen Drobnich understands the current shift in habits will be difficult and is looking forward to your support once this pandemic crisis has passed. “Goodwill Niagara is strong. Goodwill Niagara will be here today, tomorrow and into the future to champion career development and environment stewardship, as well as supporting our team, our clients, our shoppers and our donors.”