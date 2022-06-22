All thunderstorm watches and warnings have ended in Niagara
After a stormy afternoon, all thunderstorm watches and warnings have ended in Niagara.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued late this morning, and then upgraded to a warning in the afternoon.
A line of thunderstorms moved across the region with heavy downpours, and thunder.
Environment Canada cancelled the most recent watch at around 3:45 p.m.
It will clear overnight with a low of 16 -- giving us relief from this latest heat wave.
