Alleged Brampton kidnapper wanted on several charges, search ongoing
Police say a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brampton, Ont., is wanted on nine charges, including kidnapping and forcible confinement.
Peel Region police say the search for Kwami Garwood, 21, continues after his alleged victim walked into a police station on Monday night.
The force says she was allegedly kidnapped over the weekend from a home west of Toronto.
Supt. Sean Gormley says Saline Ouk, 23, allegedly managed to escape, took a taxi to the police station and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries on Monday ngiht.
Gromley describes Garwood ``a big threat'' and says he was previously wanted for gun and drug charges in Toronto as well.
Police had said they were called to a Brampton home on Sunday around 3 a.m. to investigate reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.
