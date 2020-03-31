Alleged drug dealer charged with operating a non-essential business
An alleged drug dealer is facing a charge under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
Hamilton Police officers began keeping tabs on a black Jeep Grand Cherokee after they witnessed it being operated aggressively on Friday.
Officials say the driver stopped several times to conduct drug transactions.
The driver, an Ancaster man, was arrested just before 8 p.m. after he stopped at a commercial business near Main Street West and Norfolk Street South.
The man was charged with drug trafficking, but officers also slapped him with a charge for violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
Officials state, "A condition under the order includes all non-essential businesses to cease functioning. As a result of trafficking drugs in the community, the male was informed he would be charged for violating the order and was issued a provincial offence ticket."
If he’s found guilty of that charge, he could be facing a $750 fine.
-
COVID-19 | Wayne Gates Calling for 80% Rent Subsidy During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on renters and landlords
-
COVID-19 | Petition to Get Foreign Trained Doctors to Lend Their Skills During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre in regarding foreign trained doctors to help battle COVID-19 Pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Tokyo Olympics Moved to 2021, Same Time as Canada Summer Games in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Hamilton – Chair of the 2021 Canada Summer Games in regards to moving the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, same time as Canada Summer Games in Niagara