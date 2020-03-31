Alleged drug dealer charged with operating a non-essential business

An alleged drug dealer is facing a charge under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Hamilton Police officers began keeping tabs on a black Jeep Grand Cherokee after they witnessed it being operated aggressively on Friday.

Officials say the driver stopped several times to conduct drug transactions.

The driver, an Ancaster man, was arrested just before 8 p.m. after he stopped at a commercial business near Main Street West and Norfolk Street South.

The man was charged with drug trafficking, but officers also slapped him with a charge for violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Officials state, "A condition under the order includes all non-essential businesses to cease functioning. As a result of trafficking drugs in the community, the male was informed he would be charged for violating the order and was issued a provincial offence ticket."

If he’s found guilty of that charge, he could be facing a $750 fine.