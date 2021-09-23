Alleged impaired driver crashes into Thunder Bay, Ont., LCBO

A 60-year-old woman is facing several charges, including for impaired driving, after a car crashed into the side of a liquor store in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police say the woman had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Officers were called to an LCBO just before 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a collision.

Police say they found that a vehicle had crashed into the side of the store and the driver was believed to be impaired.

Breath samples taken at the police station showed a blood alcohol concentration of 320 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

A woman from Thunder Bay has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired blood alcohol concentration.

