Almost $10,000 raised for family of woman murdered at Fort Erie rental home for funeral costs

Close to $10,000 has been raised to help pay for the funeral of a 20 year old woman murdered in Fort Erie earlier this week.

The GoFundMe has raised $8600 for the family of Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor, who was killed early Tuesday morning at a short-term rental home on the Niagara River Parkway.

18 year old Christina Crooks of Toronto was also found dead at the home.

It's not clear why the women had gathered with a group of people at the home Monday night. Police were called Tuesday at 4:15 a.m. to a disturbance at the home, which involved gunfire, when they found the two women dead.

Pannunzio's friend launched the fundraising page yesterday with an initial goal of $3000.

"She loved everyone and she always wanted everyone to be happy. She never failed to make me laugh and she will forever live on. A few friends and I wanted to raise money, so I decided to start this go fund me. I will be giving all money raised directly to the family as they are going through such a difficult tragedy right now. All funds raised will be used for any supports needed and to cover funeral expenses. Anything is appreciated."

No arrests have been in the case.