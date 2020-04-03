Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health says they've confirmed a total of 99 cases of COVID-19 so far.

That's up 17 from yesterday's total of 82.

Of these cases, 19 have been resolved, meaning the patient has recovered and is no longer contagious.

We only know of 4 deaths.

This number is different from the number you'll find on Niagara Health's website.

CKTB reached out to both Niagara Health and Niagara Region Public Health for clarification on why the two are reporting different numbers.

Both organizations say one of the main factors is because of when they collect their data.

Additionally, Niagara Health says they're reporting all activity at their sites, regardless of the patient’s residency.

Niagara Health operates sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.

They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.

Niagara Region Public Health would include data from places like the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in their count, whereas Niagara Health would not as that hospital is operated by Hamilton Health Sciences.

Niagara Region Public Health also only uses data of Niagara residents, and receives data on Niagara residents who are tested outside of our region.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their site at 4pm.

At 610 CKTB, we strive to provide you with most accurate information that’s available.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.