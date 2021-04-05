Almost 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada this week

It's shaping up to be a big week for Canada's vaccination efforts, as almost 2.2 million shots are expected to arrive from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.



Still, controversy is swirling around one of the shipments.



The nearly 317,000 AstraZeneca doses will be coming from the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as the COVAX Facility, which was created to ensure poorer countries have access to life-saving shots.



Any country that contributes to the facility can draw on its supplies for its own use.



But some critics say Canada is undermining the initiative's spirit by drawing from the stockpile.