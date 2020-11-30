Almost 20 new cases of COVID-19 identified at Toronto school after asymptomatic testing

A school in Toronto has identified 19 cases of COVID-19 after testing asymptomatic students and staff.

CTV News is reporting 433 tests were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

In all, 18 students and one staff member tested positive for the virus with Toronto District School Board officials saying there was one false positive.

The total number of active cases at the school now sits at 21.

As a result, 14 classes at Thorncliffe Park Public School have been asked to self-isolate but the school remains open.

In a letter, the principal notes the positivity rate at the school is still considered lower than the surrounding community and a deep cleaning was performed over the weekend.

Last week provincial officials announced asymptomatic testing would begin at schools in some of the province's COVID-19 hotspots, including Toronto, Peel, York, and Ottawa.