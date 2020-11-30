Almost 20 new cases of COVID-19 identified at Toronto school after asymptomatic testing
A school in Toronto has identified 19 cases of COVID-19 after testing asymptomatic students and staff.
CTV News is reporting 433 tests were conducted on Thursday and Friday.
In all, 18 students and one staff member tested positive for the virus with Toronto District School Board officials saying there was one false positive.
The total number of active cases at the school now sits at 21.
As a result, 14 classes at Thorncliffe Park Public School have been asked to self-isolate but the school remains open.
In a letter, the principal notes the positivity rate at the school is still considered lower than the surrounding community and a deep cleaning was performed over the weekend.
Last week provincial officials announced asymptomatic testing would begin at schools in some of the province's COVID-19 hotspots, including Toronto, Peel, York, and Ottawa.
-
-
carolyn stewart (the executive director of feed ontario) nov 30, 2020Matt Holmes is joined by Carolyn Stewart, the Executive Director of Feed Ontario to talk about what the situation is at the Food Banks and what the Pandemic has done in terms of more families relying on the food bank.
-
Will there be a White Christmas?Matt Holmes is joined by Doug Gillham, who is a Meteorologist with The Weather Network to talk about the chance of Niagara having snow on the ground on Christmas morning as well as what the entire winter will look like temperature wise.