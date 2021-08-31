Almost 500 people are in hospital in Ontario due to COVID-19 today

Almost 500 people are in Ontario's hospitals with COVID-19 today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 336 hospitalized people are being treated outside the ICU with 303 of those people, roughly 90 percent, not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

There are 158 people being treated in the ICU today. Provincial data lists 89 people are unvaccinated, 7 as partially vaccinated, and 8 as fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Elliott says 525 new COVID-19 cases are being confirmed today. Of that number, 434 people are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.