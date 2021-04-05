Almost 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over two day span

The province is reporting almost 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days.

Today's update includes data from yesterday and today due to the Easter Sunday holiday.

The data shows 2,938 cases were confirmed today and 3,041 cases were reported yesterday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes 906 of today's cases to Toronto, 533 to Peel, 391 to York, and 140 to Durham.

On Saturday, provincial officials confirmed 3,009 new COVID-19 cases following 3,089 from Friday.

The seven day average for new cases sits at 2,757. Two weeks ago that number was 1,599.