Almost time for the most mouth watering festivities of the year
Mark this on your calendar.
The annual Sugar Bush Trek begins at White Meadows Farm in St. Catharines Saturday, February 29th.
You and the family can learn about the legend surrounding the discovery of maple syrup and revel in the taste of 100 percent pure syrup warmed up, oozed over snow and rolled on a stick, otherwise known as Taffy-on-Snow.
The festivities run weekends until April 5th as well as during March Break from the 14th to the 22nd.
For details visit the White Meadows Farm website
5PM FEB 19TH
The Late Round Table
JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)
HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)
4PM FEB 19TH
A Sliver of Hope
Niagara Health best practices
What do you do with this guy?
3PM FEB 19TH
Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions
Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files