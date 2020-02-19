Almost time for the most mouth watering festivities of the year

Mark this on your calendar.

The annual Sugar Bush Trek begins at White Meadows Farm in St. Catharines Saturday, February 29th.

You and the family can learn about the legend surrounding the discovery of maple syrup and revel in the taste of 100 percent pure syrup warmed up, oozed over snow and rolled on a stick, otherwise known as Taffy-on-Snow.

The festivities run weekends until April 5th as well as during March Break from the 14th to the 22nd.

For details visit the White Meadows Farm website