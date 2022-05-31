Alzheimer’s walk raises $191,000

Hundreds of walkers have helped raise $191,000 for people in Niagara living with dementia.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s was held Sunday at Firemen’s Park in Niagara Falls and welcomed 320 participants.

Teena Kindt, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region says the walk is a big part of their fundraising efforts, "Every year, we have to raise over $500,000 to augment government funding for counselling and education programs, as well as social and wellness programs for persons living with dementia and their families.”

Officials expect that the total will top $200,000 as more individual retirement homes host their own walk events over the next couple of weeks.

An online auction also kicked off this weekend with over 125 items! To participate in the auction: www.32auctions.com/asnrwalk2022.