Amazon's popular Prime Day paused in Canada as COVID outbreaks continue in GTA
Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at Amazon fulfilment centres in Peel Region have prompted the company to postpone its annual Prime Day sale in Canada.
A notice to sellers obtained by The Canadian Press says Amazon has decided to pause the online shopping event to protect the health and safety of employees and customers.
Prime Day is usually held in July but was postponed to October last year due to the pandemic.
Health authorities in Peel Region have partially closed two Amazon fulfilment centres in Brampton and one in Caledon in the last two weeks.
