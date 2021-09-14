Amazon to hire 15,000 workers across Canada this fall

Amazon Canada says it will hire 15,000 warehouse and distribution workers from coast to coast this fall.



The e-commerce giant currently has 25,000 Canadian employees but is expanding rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting online shopping boom.



Amazon now has 46 warehouse and delivery facilities in Canada compared with 30 in mid-2020.



But it notes that number is expected to grow, with new announcements coming later this year.



Amazon also says it will start paying its workers more.



It plans to boost its starting hourly rate to between $17 an hour and nearly $22 an hour, up from its current starting rate of around $16 an hour.



The company says increasing pay will help it attract and retain workers.



Parts of the Canadian economy are dealing with severe labour shortages as pandemic restrictions ease across the country.



Amazon is also offering $100 to every employee who gets vaccinated against COVID-19.



Serious COVID outbreaks have occurred among Amazon warehouse workers at various locations throughout the pandemic.