Amazon truly is a behemoth
The numbers speak for themselves, Amazon is big, really big.
The online retailers quarterly numbers are staggering.
The company employs 798,00 workers worldwide.
Approximately 150 million people are paying Prime members.
As a result its shares have soared to more than 2,000 apiece, doubling in price in about two years.
Only one other American company beat Amazon for the size of its workforce: Walmart.
DOG TALK FEB 3RD
Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.
4PM FEB 3RD
4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?
The out-of-control story from Friday
Regional Councillor Laura Ip
3PM FEB 3RD
The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today
Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University
Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl