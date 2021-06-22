Ambassador program returns to Niagara-On-The-Lake

A group of volunteers will once again be welcoming visitors to Niagara-On-The-Lake and ensuring they are aware of local COVID-19 protocols.

The Ambassador program is returning to the Heritage District starting on July 9th.

Volunteers with the Shaw Guild will be out between noon and 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to provide some information and education.

Shaw Guild Communications Chair and co-organizer of the program Cheryl Morris says the volunteers not only provide COVID-19 information, including reminders about masks and physical distancing, but also offer suggestions for where to picnic and even recommend restaurants.