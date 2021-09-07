Amber Alert ends as Barrie Police say missing girl has been safely located
A three year old girl missing from Barrie has been safely found.
The Amber Alert from early this morning is now over as Barrie Police say she has been found safe and sound and arrangements are being made to return her to Barrie.
Further details will be available later this morning.
