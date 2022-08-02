Amber Alert ends for 11-year-old girl in Stratford, Ont.

An Amber Alert has ended in Ontario for an 11-year-old girl after police in Stratford, Ont., said she has been found safe.

The Stratford Police Service had said earlier Tuesday that the girl was last seen this morning in the city around the Rotary Complex.

They later stated in a social media post that they had located her with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police.

The post says the girl is safe.

Police say they are still investigating.