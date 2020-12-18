AMBER ALERT UPDATE | Missing nine-month old in Ottawa found safe

Ottawa police say the nine-month old girl that was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Two hours after the alert went out, Ottawa police tweeted that the girl had been found safe and a suspect was in custody.

Police issued an Amber Alert just after 3 p.m., saying a nine-month-old girl had been abducted by her mother in an area just west of downtown Ottawa.

Update: Missing 9 month old girl has been located safe. Suspect is in custody.

We thank @PoliceGatineau for their help.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 18, 2020



