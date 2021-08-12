American aquarium does not plan to replace beluga whale that died after Marineland transfer

An American aquarium says it has no plans to replace a beluga whale that died after being transferred from Marineland.



The male beluga named Havok died Friday after a lengthy battle with a pre-existing gastrointestinal condition.



A judge declined to issue an injunction and both Canada and the US signed off on the move after an animal welfare organization asked for the transfer to be blocked.



Havok was moved to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut along with four female belugas in May, joining three other whales expected to be part of several research projects.