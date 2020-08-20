American docs say all kids should wear a mask



A group of American doctors is recommending that all students wear cloth masks at schools this fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending schools reopening next month make cloth face masks mandatory for all students older than two and all adult staff.

CTV News noting experts with Toronto’s SickKids Hospital have recommended high school students in Ontario be required to wear non-medical masks at school in situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained, but that elementary school students should not be expected to follow the same guidelines.

The Canadian experts say that younger students who wear masks incorrectly could be at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 if they touch their masks frequently or remove and replace their masks without proper hand hygiene.

They also point out that it’s “impractical” for most elementary school students to wear a mask all day, and that children’s social development depends on interactions that include facial expressions.