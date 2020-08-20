American visiting Banff could face $750,000 or 6 months in jail for violating quarantine orders

An American man was ticketed and then arrested and charged in late June for allegedly violating quarantine orders in Banff.

R-C-M-P say John Pennington from Kentucky was given a 12-hundred dollar ticket at a Banff Hotel on June 25th for violating the Alberta Public Health Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCMP Corporal Tammy Keibel says officers received a call the next day about a car with American plates at a gondola parking lot and he was charged under the federal quarantine act.

Pennington has a court date in November.

He faces a fine of up to 750-thousand dollars or six months in jail if convicted.