Americans head to the polls today

An election today for the history books.

Nearly 100 million Americans have already cast a ballot for either President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Yesterday, Trump once again reiterating allegations the election may be rigged vowing legal action to stop the counting of any mail in ballots beyond today.

The President was referring to Pennsylvania after the state supreme court ruled the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballot in the battleground state is Friday.

610 CKTB will be carrying the election results live starting at 7 pm.

