Americans head to the polls today
An election today for the history books.
Nearly 100 million Americans have already cast a ballot for either President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Yesterday, Trump once again reiterating allegations the election may be rigged vowing legal action to stop the counting of any mail in ballots beyond today.
The President was referring to Pennsylvania after the state supreme court ruled the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballot in the battleground state is Friday.
610 CKTB will be carrying the election results live starting at 7 pm.
-
Provincial Poppy CampaignTom McConnell Speaks with Vice-President, Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Command & the Provincial Poppy Chair regarding start of poppy campaign
-
Impact American Election Will Have on Stock Markets Regardless of OutcomeMatt Holmes Speaks with Marvin Ryder - Associate Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University regarding the markets following American election results
-
Out of the Cold Program Back Up and RunningMatt Holmes Speaks with Susan Venditti - Executive Director Start Me Up Niagara regarding Out of the Cold program back up and running