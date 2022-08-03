Amphibious tour bus crashes into gates of 24 Sussex, PM's vacant official residence

An amphibious tour bus crashed this morning into the gates at 24 Sussex Drive, the prime minister's unoccupied official residence.

Etienne Cameron, a co-owner of Lady Dive Tours in Ottawa, says the company is investigating the crash involving one of its vehicles and the driver, whom he did not immediately identify, was the only person on board.

Photos posted to social media this morning show a red ``Amphibus'' appears to have veered off the eastbound side of Sussex Drive onto the sidewalk and crashed into the black metal gates outside the residence.

Cameron says the crash happened during a routine ``morning check'' during which a driver takes the bus out for a spin prior to tourists getting on board.

He says the company plans to bring the bus to a mechanic and make sure everything looks good before it is used again.

Ottawa police say they received a call about a single motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle at 9:21 a.m., and confirmed there are no reported injuries.

(Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)