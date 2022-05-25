Amy Schumer, Rick Mercer, Jimmy Carr swing into Montreal for Just For Laughs festival

Comedians Amy Schumer, Jimmy Carr, and Fortune Feimster are joining the lineup for the 40th anniversary of Just For Laughs this summer.



After two years of virtual and hybrid festivals, the famed Canadian comedy celebration is adding more names to its in-person event, including homegrown comics Rick Mercer, Katherine Ryan and DeAnne Smith.



Other acts joining the schedule include Maria Bamford, Jimmy O. Yang and Matteo Lane.



Organizers say this year's performances will be held in arenas, concert venues, and clubs from July 13 to 31.



A 40th anniversary gala show will take place at the Place des Arts on July 30 with surprise guests set to appear.



The new slate of performers join previously announced comics that include Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler and Russell Peters.