An announcement is expected this morning in St. Catharines.

Local government and GM officials will be at the GM Propulsion plant at 10:30 to make an announcement dealing with environmental and energy sustainablity.

We are hearing word, the announcement will give an update on an innovative project to use landfill gas to help power the plant.

The automaker hopes to use 100 percent renewable energy at all its plants by 2050.

Meantime, the provincial government will make an announcement this morning at 11:00 about anti human trafficking initiatives.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, and Jill Dunlop, The Associate Minister of Women and Children's Issues will be speaking in Brampton

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement this afternoon at 1:00 in Etobicoke.